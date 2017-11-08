

Someone in Kitchener did not get their late-night pizza delivery.

Police say a pizza delivery man was robbed at knifepoint around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Connaught Street.

Five men made off with an undisclosed amount of pizza and cash.

Police are describing the suspects as black men all in their early twenties. One man was wearing a red hoodie and a dark bandana while another man was wearing a grey/silver hoodie.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call regional police or Crime Stoppers.