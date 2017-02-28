

CTV Kitchener





Five people burst into an unlocked home in Clinton demanding cash and drugs, police say.

Huron County OPP officers were called to the home shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

They say weapons were seen during the incident, and one of the eight people inside the home at the time received a minor injury.

The group then left in what is believed to be a dark-coloured, four-door sedan with a loud muffler.

Police are investigating the robbery and want to hear from anyone who has information that could help them.

One of the intruders is described as being a white, slim and 6’1” tall man. He was seen wearing a black jacket, a black bandana, and blue jeans.

A second man is described as being white, 5’6” and about 195 pounds, and was seen in a black hoodie and black bandana with a brown scarf over his head, while a third man was described as being white and thin, with blue eyes and a black hoodie.

Descriptions of the other two men sought by police were not available.