5 people face charges following Kitchener home invasion
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 2:40PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 6:32PM EST
Five people are facing charges following a home invasion that happened on Thursday in Kitchener.
Police said it happened at a residence at Conestoga College.
The men have been charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property under $5,000.
Police said the incident was targeted and the investigation is ongoing.
They said there is no risk to the public’s safety.
