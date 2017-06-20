Featured
5 guns stolen from store in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police say this man is responsible for stealing five guns from a store in Waterloo. (Waterloo Regional Police)
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 4:18PM EDT
Police are investigating after several guns were stolen from a store in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police say the theft happened early on the morning of May 22. They have not identified the store in question.
Five guns were stolen in total, including shotguns and long guns.
The suspected thief is described as being a white man with an athletic build, likely six feet or 6’1” tall.
