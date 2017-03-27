Featured
5 buildings set to be demolished after fire in downtown Clinton
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 5:18PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 27, 2017 7:06PM EDT
Two buildings in Clinton’s downtown were torn down Monday morning, following a massive fire two Saturdays ago.
The other three are set to go down sometime this week.
The fire forced the small town's main intersection to shut down for days and left five people displaced.
“The historical value is leaving the town and probably won't get built back that way. It’s a shame I’ve been here 17 years and it's been here the whole time so it's just a shame to see it go," said one resident.
Residents in Clinton are worried the damage and demolition will leave a big hole downtown and have a devastating impact on the local economy.
People are worried about what can be done to bring back the economy as architecture defined the area with its Victorian streetscape.
Another major fire took out a building across the street three years ago.
The municipality hopes property owners will decide to rebuild.
Signs nearby are reminding residents to turn off their furnaces to limit dust in their homes.
Earlier this month, a 47-year-old man was charged with arson.
With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Rosie Del Campo.
