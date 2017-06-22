

CTV Kitchener





A 49-year-old man of the County of Brant has been identified after a single-vehicle collision near Paris on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police said Frederick Quast was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Keg Lane in the County of Brant.

Keg Lane remained closed between Puttown and Ayr Roads for a few hours.

The cause of the crash is still unknown as the investigation is continuing.