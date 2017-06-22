Featured
49-year-old man identified following fatal crash near Paris
A single-vehicle crash on Keg Lane leaves one person dead.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:22AM EDT
A 49-year-old man of the County of Brant has been identified after a single-vehicle collision near Paris on Tuesday.
Ontario Provincial Police said Frederick Quast was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Keg Lane in the County of Brant.
Keg Lane remained closed between Puttown and Ayr Roads for a few hours.
The cause of the crash is still unknown as the investigation is continuing.
