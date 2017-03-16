

The Canadian Press





Traffic is moving again on part of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario that was closed due to a 30-vehicle pileup and chemical spill.

Provincial police say the road reopened in both directions shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The collisions, which left a truck driver dead, happened Tuesday near Kingston, during a snowstorm that buried much of southern and eastern Ontario.

OPP have identified the trucker as 45-year-old Ian Melville of Hamilton.

His truck was carrying a toxic chemical that leaked from the rig, causing the highway's lengthy closure while crews worked to clean up the spill.