401 near Kingston reopens following crash cleanup
A transport truck involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Brockville is shown. (Twitter/@XBR_Traffic)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 5:26AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 5:27AM EDT
Traffic is moving again on part of Highway 401 in eastern Ontario that was closed due to a 30-vehicle pileup and chemical spill.
Provincial police say the road reopened in both directions shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
The collisions, which left a truck driver dead, happened Tuesday near Kingston, during a snowstorm that buried much of southern and eastern Ontario.
OPP have identified the trucker as 45-year-old Ian Melville of Hamilton.
His truck was carrying a toxic chemical that leaked from the rig, causing the highway's lengthy closure while crews worked to clean up the spill.
