40-year-old Kitchener man arrested in connection to alleged assault in Breithaupt Park
An entrance to Breithaupt Park in Kitchener is seen on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Marta Czurylowicz / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 11:22AM EST
Police have arrested a man in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener.
Just after 3:30 Thursday afternoon, two boys were approached by a man in Breithaupt Park.
The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted one of the boys, before fleeing.
A 40-year –old Kitchener man has been arrested.
There is no word yet regarding charges.
