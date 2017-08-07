

CTV Kitchener





A woman in her sixties was airlifted to a Hamilton-area hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Waterloo on Monday morning.

It happened in the intersection of Laurelwood Drive and Bearinger Road around 11 a.m.

Police said it appears as though one vehicle went through a red light and struck another vehicle, causing a chain reaction between three vehicles.

Four people were taken to hospital and two people from one van had to be extricated. Police said the driver of that vehicle suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

One person in the blue van was taken to hospital, while three people from the silver van were transported. No one in the third vehicle was injured.





Police said the intersection will remain closed for several hours as the investigation is underway.

There is no word yet on whether charges will be laid.