4 taken to hospital, 1 airlifted following crash north of Fergus
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 11:39AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 11, 2017 6:21PM EDT
Four people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash north of Fergus on Saturday night.
The 17-year-old female driver was airlifted to hospital as her injuries were the more serious than her passengers.
Paramedics were called to East-West Garafraxa Townline at County Road 18, west of Belwood, around 8 p.m.
Police said an SUV lost control and crashed ejecting one person and trapping another inside the vehicle. The teen had to be extricated by Centre Wellington Fire officials.
All of the occupants of the vehicle were teenagers varying in age and all from Guelph, and Guelph/Eramosa areas.
Police said they were all taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
