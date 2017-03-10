

CTV Kitchener





Four people are charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking following a police raid of a home north of Stratford.

Perth County OPP say officers executed a search warrant Thursday at a property on Road 119 in Perth East.

Inside, they allegedly found $17,750 worth of drugs – including methamphetamine, cocaine, suboxone pills and marijuana – as well as $3,050 in cash.

The people facing charges include a 56-year-old man from Perth East, a 56-year-old woman from Perth East, a 45-year-old man from Perth East and a 24-year-old woman from Stratford.