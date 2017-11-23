

CTV Kitchener





Charges have been laid in connection with a pair of home invasions which occurred a few hours apart in Simcoe.

The first home invasion occurred around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. According to Norfolk County OPP, a man and two women entered the home. A fight ensued, during which a weapon was seen.

A second home invasion occurred later that afternoon. Again, a weapon was seen – and used to assault a person inside the home – after a man and two women made their way inside.

Four people were later arrested after police pulled over a vehicle elsewhere in Simcoe.

A 38-year-old Brantford woman, a 29-year-old Hamilton man and a 29-year-old Norfolk County woman are all facing charges relating to robbery, drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and other offences.

A 24-year-old Brantford man was also arrested on charges including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.