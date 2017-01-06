Featured
4 men arrested after home invasion in Kitchener
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 11:52AM EST
Four men wanted in connection with a home invasion in southeast Kitchener were arrested moments after police were contacted, Waterloo Regional Police say.
According to police, the home invasion occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, at a home somewhere around Lackner Boulevard and Fairway Road.
Four men allegedly entered the home, with one of them brandishing a gun, then left in a vehicle.
Four Kitchener men, whose ages range from 30 to 33, were arrested. They face a variety of charges relating to weapons, drugs and robbery.
Police say a rifle, a pellet gun, a hammer, a knife, a hatchet and $24,000 worth of marijuana were seized during the arrest.
The attack is believed to have been targeted.
