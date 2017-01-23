

CTV Kitchener





A 26-year-old man was forced to stay inside a house in Brantford for more than 72 hours, police say.

According to police, it started last Wednesday afternoon when the man first showed up at a home on Dalhousie Street.

Two men allegedly punched and threatened the 26-year-old over claims he owed them a debt, before taking him to a house on Peel Street.

Once at that house, police say, the man was told he could not leave without being hurt until he found a way to pay back his debt.

Over the next three days, he was allegedly assaulted and threatened at various times, suffering facial and head injuries.

Police say it wasn’t until late Saturday night that the man found a way to get away from the home without being noticed.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the Peel Street home. They say two people were taken into custody there, and two others elsewhere.

A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old man face charges including intimidation, extortion, kidnapping, assault with a weapon and uttering threats, while a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman are both charged with forcible confinement.

All four people arrested are Brantford residents.