Three women and one man were arrested after police busted a pot dispensary in downtown Kitchener Friday night.

Police entered the Green Tree Medical Dispensary around 7 p.m. and arrested the individuals who face possession for the purpose of trafficking charges.

They said the dispensary was not registered and was operating illegally.

A large amount of marijuana, hash, cannabis products such as edible treats and beverages and currency was seized from the location.



Police said $26,800 worth of cannabis marijuana and $ 5,400 worth of hash was seized.

Witnesses stopped to take a look and filmed officers inside the store.

"When I got here, I naturally peered in the window and it looked like the police were in the process of raiding the place. A male and a female staff member were both taken out of here and about five police officers left in here still bagging evidence it looks like,” said David Kravetsky, who was walking by that night.

Police said they initiated an investigation regarding illegal sale of marijuana and related products within Waterloo Region last month.

They said that the dispensaries were given multiple warnings to stop their operation since the sale of cannabis is illegal, unless by a dispensary license by Heath Canada.



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Allison Tanner and Carina Sledz