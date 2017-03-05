

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for a suspect after a $37,000 tractor was taken off the front lawn of a dealership’s parking lot in Norfolk County.

Employees from Premier Equipment contacted police regarding the theft that happened on Feb. 19.

Police said that around 7:30 a.m. that day, a suspect operating a U-Haul van was seen driving into the parking lot of the dealership. The man then took the tractor from the front lawn of the business, loading it into the rear of the van.

Police said they are looking for a man described as wearing a baseball cap, light-coloured sweat pants with a dark coat and dark hoodie pulled over his head.

The stolen tractor was a 2017, John Deere with an open station.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.