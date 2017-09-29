Featured
3 youth arrested, charged following robbery at knifepoint
Waterloo Regional Police headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2012.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 8:53AM EDT
Three youth were arrested and charged following a robbery involving another youth on Thursday evening.
Police said the youth approached another youth around 7 p.m. with a knife and demanded a cellphone.
The incident happened in the area of Kinzie Avenue and Burgetz Avenue in Kitchener.
A short time later police arrested three youths without incident.
All of them have been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled substance.
Police said there is no risk to public safety.
Neither the cellphone nor the knife has been recovered.