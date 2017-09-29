

CTV Kitchener





Three youth were arrested and charged following a robbery involving another youth on Thursday evening.

Police said the youth approached another youth around 7 p.m. with a knife and demanded a cellphone.

The incident happened in the area of Kinzie Avenue and Burgetz Avenue in Kitchener.

A short time later police arrested three youths without incident.

All of them have been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said there is no risk to public safety.

Neither the cellphone nor the knife has been recovered.