

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Friends and relatives of a Kitchener woman killed in a car crash say they’re outraged with the sentence handed down to the man who was behind the wheel of the car.

Jeff Pitts was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for dangerous driving causing death in connection with the crash that killed Sheila Nunn.

On Dec. 14, 2014, Pitts was behind the wheel of Nunn’s new car. Court heard that Nunn had asked Pitts to test out the vehicle.

While driving on Frederick Street, the car left the roadway, crossed three lawns, hit a tree, and then crashed into a house, ending up on its roof.

Court documents show that Pitts was driving at 135 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Nunn, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. Pitts received minor injuries.

Pitts was initially charged with both dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving causing death.

The latter charge was dropped – not because the Crown believed it wasn’t an issue, but due to a procedural issue. Pitts’ lawyer says his client wasn’t afforded his right to make a phone call right after his arrest, which made the results of his blood-alcohol test inadmissible.

Pitts ended up pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death. On Friday, he told the court that he has been working at a local gym as a massage therapist, working specifically with people who have been involved in vehicular collisions.

The three-year sentence handed down was a joint recommendation of his lawyer and the Crown.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa