Featured
3-year-old girl critically hurt in fall through barn floor
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 3:24PM EDT
A three-year-old girl is in hospital in critical condition after an incident on a farm north of Mount Forest.
Grey County OPP say they were called to a farm on Grey Road 109 in Southgate Township around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Officers found that the girl had fallen approximately 2.5 metres through a barn floor.
Due to the severity of her head injuries, she was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton.