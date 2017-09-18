

A three-year-old girl is in hospital in critical condition after an incident on a farm north of Mount Forest.

Grey County OPP say they were called to a farm on Grey Road 109 in Southgate Township around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found that the girl had fallen approximately 2.5 metres through a barn floor.

Due to the severity of her head injuries, she was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton.