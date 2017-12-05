

CTV Kitchener





Two people were hurt Monday evening when three vehicles collided on King Street North, just north of Waterloo.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m., on King between Bridge Street and Martin Grove Road.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, one vehicle was rear-ended by another, which in turn was rear-ended by a third vehicle.

The two people who were taken to hospital were both said to have suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately apparent.