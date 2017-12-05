Featured
3-vehicle crash sends 2 people to hospital
A three-vehicle crash closed a section of King Street North in Woolwich Township on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 11:54AM EST
Two people were hurt Monday evening when three vehicles collided on King Street North, just north of Waterloo.
The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m., on King between Bridge Street and Martin Grove Road.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, one vehicle was rear-ended by another, which in turn was rear-ended by a third vehicle.
The two people who were taken to hospital were both said to have suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash was not immediately apparent.