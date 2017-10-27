

CTV Kitchener





One person was killed Friday morning in a collision involving three trucks on Highway 401 near the border of Kitchener, Cambridge and North Dumfries.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Cedar Creek Road and Homer Watson Boulevard.

According to the OPP, the collision was caused by a truck travelling at normal highway speeds hitting a second truck, which was slowing down, and pushing it into a third truck.

The crash left the driver of the first truck trapped inside their vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified as 59-year-old Ajax resident Abdual Waheed.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash had caused an “unbelievable amount of damage” which would require a lengthy and difficult cleanup.

At the scene, it was apparent that a substantial amount of debris had spilled from at least one of the trucks.

All eastbound lanes remained closed at Cedar Creek until shortly before 5 p.m.