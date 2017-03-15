

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Weather conditions were being blamed for a series of collisions south of Stratford on Wednesday.

Officials in Perth County said that three transport trucks had left the roadway on Line 26 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Three transport trucks off the road #Line26 in the last 30 minutes. Watch for changing road conditions #PerthCounty. #SeeSnowGoSlow — Perth Cty Emerg Mgmt (@PerthCoEmrgMgt) March 15, 2017

In one of those collisions, near Road 110, a truck jackknifed into a ditch and needed to be towed out.

A second collision occurred a few kilometres to the west, near Road 113. In that case, a tanker truck left the roadway and ended up in a field.

Emergency crews in the area said they were not aware of any serious injuries as a result of any of the collisions.

Drivers on Line 26 were encountering high crosswinds and bursts of blowing snow into the early afternoon hours, and were being urged to drive according to weather conditions.