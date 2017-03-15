Featured
3 transport trucks veer off same rural road within 30 minutes
A transport truck jackknifed into a ditch off of Line 26 near Tavistock on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 1:11PM EDT
Weather conditions were being blamed for a series of collisions south of Stratford on Wednesday.
Officials in Perth County said that three transport trucks had left the roadway on Line 26 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Three transport trucks off the road #Line26 in the last 30 minutes. Watch for changing road conditions #PerthCounty. #SeeSnowGoSlow— Perth Cty Emerg Mgmt (@PerthCoEmrgMgt) March 15, 2017
In one of those collisions, near Road 110, a truck jackknifed into a ditch and needed to be towed out.
A second collision occurred a few kilometres to the west, near Road 113. In that case, a tanker truck left the roadway and ended up in a field.
Emergency crews in the area said they were not aware of any serious injuries as a result of any of the collisions.
Drivers on Line 26 were encountering high crosswinds and bursts of blowing snow into the early afternoon hours, and were being urged to drive according to weather conditions.
Perth County Roads range from track bare to snow packed, icy sections, strong winds are causing drifting, crews are out, drive accordingly— Perth County Roads (@PerthCoRoads) March 15, 2017
