One person was hurt in a two-vehicle collision in the community of Oakland, south of Brantford.

The collision occurred last Thursday at the intersection of Oakland Road and King Street.

Brant County OPP say it involved two pickup trucks, both of which were left with significant damage.

One of the trucks had been reported stolen from the Windsor area. Police say three people – two of them male, one of them female – got out of that truck and ran to a nearby property, where they drove away in another car.

That car was found in Toronto the next day.

The driver of the other pickup truck was taken to hospital. OPP say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are still looking for the three people who allegedly fled the scene of the crash.

One of them is described as a tall, thin, aboriginal man with a black moustache. OPP said no description was available for the second male suspect, while the female suspect was said to be young and about 5’4” tall, and was seen wearing glasses and an orange hoodie.