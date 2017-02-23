

CTV Kitchener





Three robberies were reported in downtown Kitchener within a period of about 25 hours.

The first robbery occurred just after midnight Wednesday, near Joseph and David streets.

In that case, police say, a 25-year-old man was robbed of his phone and money by two men, one of whom was holding a knife.

Police learned of the second robbery shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

It also happened around Joseph and David. According to police, a 19-year-old man was approached by four men who demanded that he empty his pockets.

The 19 year old was then stabbed multiple times. His injuries are not considered to be serious.

A few moments later, police were called to the nearby intersection of Charles and Water streets, where a 24-year-old man reported that he had been approached by four men, one of whom had a knife.

Police say it is possible that all three incidents are related.

The four people involved in the incident at Charles and Water are described as follows: