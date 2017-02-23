Featured
3 robberies in downtown Kitchener may be connected
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 3:23PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 6:42PM EST
Three robberies were reported in downtown Kitchener within a period of about 25 hours.
The first robbery occurred just after midnight Wednesday, near Joseph and David streets.
In that case, police say, a 25-year-old man was robbed of his phone and money by two men, one of whom was holding a knife.
Police learned of the second robbery shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.
It also happened around Joseph and David. According to police, a 19-year-old man was approached by four men who demanded that he empty his pockets.
The 19 year old was then stabbed multiple times. His injuries are not considered to be serious.
A few moments later, police were called to the nearby intersection of Charles and Water streets, where a 24-year-old man reported that he had been approached by four men, one of whom had a knife.
Police say it is possible that all three incidents are related.
The four people involved in the incident at Charles and Water are described as follows:
- A thin white man in his early 20s, who was wearing a black sweater, dark jeans and dark shoes
- An Asian man in his 20s, with an average build and black hair, 5’6” to 5’8” tall, and seen wearing an olive green jacket, light blue jeans, and black shoes
- A white man, said to be 5’9” or 5’10” tall with a normal build, wearing dark jeans, a black winter jacket and a black or grey toque
- A thin, 5’7” white man in his 20s, seen in a red jacket and light-coloured running shoes
