A single-vehicle crash in Blandford-Blenheim left three people in hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Friday on Township Road 22 near the community of Creditville, east of Woodstock.

According to Oxford County OPP, a car left the roadway and hit a tree.

All three people in the car were left trapped, and had to be rescued by firefighters before being taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.