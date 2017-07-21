Featured
3 people seriously hurt in crash near Woodstock
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 6:09PM EDT
A single-vehicle crash in Blandford-Blenheim left three people in hospital with serious injuries.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Friday on Township Road 22 near the community of Creditville, east of Woodstock.
According to Oxford County OPP, a car left the roadway and hit a tree.
All three people in the car were left trapped, and had to be rescued by firefighters before being taken to hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.