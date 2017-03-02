

CTV Kitchener





Police officers and paramedics were called to a property in Brantford Wednesday night to deal with three drug overdoses in progress.

Brantford Police say a 50-year-old man, a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman all overdosed on fentanyl at the Colborne Street property.

All three were taken to hospital, and all three survived.

Police say people should be aware of the signs of overdoses, including extremely small pupils, discoloured mouths and nails, difficulty breathing and cold, clammy skin.

Anyone who encounters someone who may be in the midst of an overdose should call 911 right away, and administer Naloxone if it is available.