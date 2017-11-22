Featured
3 people hurt in crash on Highway 21
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 7:10PM EST
A section of Highway 21 was closed Wednesday evening due to a serious collision.
The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. north of the community of Port Albert, which is about 15 kilometres north of Goderich.
Huron County OPP say it involved three vehicles, including a farm tractor which had been pulling a bin.
Three people were taken to hospital from the crash scene. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.
A timetable for reopening the highway was not available as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.