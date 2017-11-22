

CTV Kitchener





A section of Highway 21 was closed Wednesday evening due to a serious collision.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. north of the community of Port Albert, which is about 15 kilometres north of Goderich.

Huron County OPP say it involved three vehicles, including a farm tractor which had been pulling a bin.

Three people were taken to hospital from the crash scene. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

A timetable for reopening the highway was not available as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.