Police seized drugs, weapons, cash and other items as part of their investigation into a robbery in Simcoe.

Officers were called to a home on Queen Street South around 10:30 a.m. Monday, on a report that a person had been assaulted by intruders inside a house.

According to Norfolk County OPP, three men had burst into the house. A fight ensued between them and the 23-year-old man who had been inside. A gun—believed to be a replica – and a knife were seen during the fight.

One of the alleged intruders was arrested at the scene, while two others were tracked down by police.

A 22-year-old Hamilton man and two 20-year-old Hamilton men are facing charges including breaking and entering, robbery, possession of property obtained by crime and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.