3 men treated for fentanyl overdose in Cambridge
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 12:40PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 27, 2017 12:43PM EDT
Waterloo region police said three men were sent to hospital Friday evening after consuming cocaine they said was believed to have been laced with the deadly drug, fentanyl.
Officers responded to a townhouse complex on Elgin Street in Cambridge around 6 p.m. Friday.
Police said all three men were taken to hospital where they were treated and released.
