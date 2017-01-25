Featured
3-day traffic blitz in Norfolk County results in 142 charges
The OPP detachment in Simcoe, Ont., is seen on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 5:17PM EST
For three days last week, OPP officers patrolled two Norfolk County highways looking for drivers breaking the ruled of the road.
And boy, did they ever find some.
According to police, a total of 142 charges were issued during the traffic blitz, which only covered the hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The vast majority of them – 107 in total – were for speeding.
Other infractions included careless driving, distracted driving, stunt driving, failing to stop for a stop sign, driving without insurance, and other charges related to traffic offences, commercial vehicle infractions and liquor law violations.
One incident also led to a dangerous driving charge.
The roads patrolled during the blitz were Highway 3 between Tillsonburg and Simcoe and Highway 24 in and around Simcoe.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- 2 people accused of selling vehicles stolen from dealerships
- 7-year-old boy's stolen dirtbike found by police 50 km away
- $80,000 worth of drugs found in vehicle stopped in Cambridge: OPP
- 3-day traffic blitz in Norfolk County results in 142 charges
- 12 charges laid in Highway 401 crash that sent 7 to hospital