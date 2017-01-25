

CTV Kitchener





For three days last week, OPP officers patrolled two Norfolk County highways looking for drivers breaking the ruled of the road.

And boy, did they ever find some.

According to police, a total of 142 charges were issued during the traffic blitz, which only covered the hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The vast majority of them – 107 in total – were for speeding.

Other infractions included careless driving, distracted driving, stunt driving, failing to stop for a stop sign, driving without insurance, and other charges related to traffic offences, commercial vehicle infractions and liquor law violations.

One incident also led to a dangerous driving charge.

The roads patrolled during the blitz were Highway 3 between Tillsonburg and Simcoe and Highway 24 in and around Simcoe.