Marijuana, hashish and more than $2,400 in cash were taken out of a Brantford business by police officers on Thursday.

Brantford Police say they executed a search warrant at the Colborne Street business over the doon hour.

Inside, they say found more than a kilogram of marijuana, which they estimate as being worth nearly $11,000.

Also allegedly seized from the business were nearly 250 grams of cannabis resin, 41 cannabis pills, and nearly 45 grams of hashish, as well as cash.

Police say the drugs have a total estimated street value of $24,413.

A 42-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were both arrested at the business and charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of property obtained by crime.