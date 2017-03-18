Featured
23-year-old man charged with careless driving after crash south of Cambridge
Two 70-year-old people sustained minor injuries but were not taken to hospital. (Matt Harris/ CTV Kitchener)
A Burlington man has been charged with careless driving after two vehicles collided south of Cambridge.
Burlington OPP responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Sheffield Road and Concession Road 6.
Two 70-year-old people sustained minor injuries but were not taken to hospital.
The road was closed for several hours as police investigated.
Police said the 23-year-old man behind the wheel of the white utility van has been charged.
