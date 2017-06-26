Featured
23 guns among items stolen during break-in
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 3:33PM EDT
More than 20 guns were stolen from a home in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police say.
According to police, the guns in question were all being kept as collectibles at a home on Queen Street South.
That home was broken into last week. In addition to the guns, items taken from the home included electronic devices, video games and cash.
Anyone with information about the June 19 break-in is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
