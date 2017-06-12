Featured
22 year old charged following serious crash that sent 5 to hospital
Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 7:15AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 12, 2017 7:18AM EDT
A 22-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged with a string of charges following a serious crash that sent fie to hospital Sunday night.
The collision happened around 9 p.m. at Water and Malcolm Streets, according to police.
Police said the woman driving a silver Mazda was street racing with another vehicle on Water Street when she lost control and slid sideways into an oncoming Volkwagen.
The 34-year-old driver of the Volkswagen and his three passengers were all taken to hospital with serious but non, life-threatening injuries.
The 22-year-old woman was also taken to hospital.
She has been charged with stunt driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving with improper tires.
