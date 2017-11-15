

CTV Kitchener





More than 20 guns and 1,000 rounds of ammunition have been turned in to Waterloo Regional Police this month.

The organization’s November gun amnesty program, which was held previously in 2014 and 2015, hit its halfway point Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, police showed off the weapons and ammunition that had been turned over to police through the first two weeks of the program.

The tally includes 22 guns, seven pellet guns, one stun gun and approximately 1,100 rounds of ammunition.

Anyone who wants to dispose of an unwanted weapon can contact police at 519-570-9777 to make arrangements for it to be picked up.

If the weapon is unlicenced, illegal to possess or being stored unsafely, no charges will be late for those factors.

In the first two years of the amnesty, police collected more than 450 weapons and nearly 15,000 rounds of ammunition.