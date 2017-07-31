

CTV Kitchener





A targeted police enforcement program resulted in three vehicles being taken out of service and more than 20 charges being laid.

Waterloo Regional Police say they conducted a blitz Sunday evening near Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener, as part of a crackdown on street racing activity.

In total, 22 charges were laid, including five for speeding.

Other charges related to defective brakes, improper or missing mufflers, tire issues, stunt driving, driving without a driver’s licence, unused seatbelts and drug possession.