

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The former nurse accused of killing eight seniors and trying to kill four others made another brief court appearance on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s lawyer said that he had received “substantial disclosure” – about 22,000 pages in total – about the evidence against his client.

Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police have said that she killed and tried to kill her alleged victims by injecting them with drugs. In some of those cases, the drug in question is believed to be insulin.

Most of the accusations relate to alleged attacks on residents of the Caressant Care long-term care home in Woodstock, where Wettlaufer worked until 2014.

Other charges related to Telfer Place in Paris, a nursing home in London, and a private residence in Oxford County.

In court on Wednesday, Wettlaufer appeared straight-faced during her brief appearance.

Her case returns to court March 3.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa