A Norfolk County man who was seriously hurt in a crash near Simcoe Saturday has died.

Police and paramedics were called to Blueline Road between Concession 11 and Concession 12 around 4:14 p.m.

The car had crossed the center line, went into the ditch, and slammed into a tree.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was later airlifted to a Hamilton hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Miles Caley.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash.