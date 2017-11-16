

CTV Kitchener





Distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt were the two most common offences among drivers pulled over on Highway 401 earlier this week.

Oxford County OPP say they set up an enforcement patrol on the highway on Monday. Over the course of the day, they stopped 21 vehicles.

A total of 22 charges were laid against the drivers of those vehicles, including 13 counts of using a handheld device while driving, seven charges of not using a seatbelt, and one charge apiece of failing to signal a lane change and prohibited use of the left lane.

On Tuesday, an aircraft was used to patrol the same stretch of the 401. Twenty-two speeding tickets were issued as a result.