More than one-quarter of all commercial vehicles stopped in a police blitz were taken out of service.

Waterloo Regional Police say a total of 78 commercial vehicles were inspected around the region on Friday.

Of those 78, 21 were ordered off the road due to safety concerns. Specific issues included defective brakes, improper tires and overweight vehicles.

A total of 88 charges were laid against drivers and owners of the stopped vehicles. Eight vehicles also had their licence plates removed.