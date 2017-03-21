

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional police have released a list of charges laid on St. Patrick’s Day as part of “Project Respect”. The project is a collaborative operation involving the City of Waterloo, Waterloo Fire Rescue, EMS and both universities, aimed at keeping the St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Waterloo safe.

Police say there were a total of 208 infractions, eleven of which were criminal code charges. Four people were arrested.

Cherri Greeno, Media Relations Coordinator with Waterloo Regional Police Services, says the 208 charges were all laid by officers assigned to the St. Patrick’s Day project.

Although the list included such things as seatbelt, speeding and crosswalk infractions, the majority of charges were liquor related – 153 of them.

118 people were charged with having open liquor.

13 charges of “consume liquor other than in licensed premise” were issued.

11 were “intoxicated in a public place”.

9 were charged with consuming liquor under the age of 19 years of age.

Although not necessarily liquor related, 14 people were charged with “bodily emission in public place”.

Police were pleased with outcome of the celebrations Friday. With estimates of well over 10,000 party-goers, the crowd was relatively well behaved.

“We are grateful for the hard work of all of our members, as well as by our partner agencies,” said Chief of Police, Bryan Larkin. “This is one of our largest operational deployments of the year, which requires significant planning and a collective approach to ensure public safety.”