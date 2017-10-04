Featured
2017 Oktoberfest Parade Grand Marshals announced
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 8:33AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2017 9:07AM EDT
The Grand Marshals for the 2017 Oktoberfest Parade were announced Wednesday morning.
David Chilton, author of The Wealthy Barber and cookbook author Greta Podleski will be doing the honours this year at Oktoberfest.
The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Monday. It will be broadcast on CTV at Noon and will be online.
This year’s parade route is along Weber Street.