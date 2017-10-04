

CTV Kitchener





The Grand Marshals for the 2017 Oktoberfest Parade were announced Wednesday morning.

David Chilton, author of The Wealthy Barber and cookbook author Greta Podleski will be doing the honours this year at Oktoberfest.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Monday. It will be broadcast on CTV at Noon and will be online.

This year’s parade route is along Weber Street.