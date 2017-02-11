Featured
$200K in damage estimated after house fire in Waterloo
Around 3 p.m., a fire was called in at a semi-detached home on Brookhaven Crescent.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 11:41AM EST
Three tenants are displaced after a house fire in Waterloo Friday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., a fire was called in at a semi-detached home on Brookhaven Crescent.
Officials said the neighbour in the adjoining unit called the fire department.
Police said there was significant damage inside the home to the basement and the main floor. They are estimating damage costs to be around $200,000.
No one was injured, police said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- $200K in damage estimated after house fire in Waterloo
- 84 year old pleads guilty to killing wife for ‘tormenting him’
- Oxford County man looks overseas to die with dignity
- Woodstock Caressant Care home cited for dozens of 'medication incidents'
- Community rallies to raise funds for girl with cancer after donation jar stolen