Three tenants are displaced after a house fire in Waterloo Friday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a fire was called in at a semi-detached home on Brookhaven Crescent.

Officials said the neighbour in the adjoining unit called the fire department.

Police said there was significant damage inside the home to the basement and the main floor. They are estimating damage costs to be around $200,000.

No one was injured, police said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.