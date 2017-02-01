

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





It might be Waterloo Region’s name on the local bid for the 2021 Canada Summer Games, but a locally hosted games would include events in Guelph, Guelph/Eramosa, Brantford and even Hamilton.

The organizing committee looking to bring the Games to our area has released new details about the 20 venues slated to host the 17 sports that comprise the event.

They include some of the region’s most prominent sports venues.

RIM Park would be the home of both beach and indoor volleyball, along with some soccer games and baseball practices. Golf tournaments would take place at the nearby Grey Silo Golf Course, with Doon Valley Golf Course available for practices.

The Aud would play host to basketball events, with baseball games taking place on the same grounds at Jack Couch Park. Some baseball games would also be played at Cambridge’s Dickson Stadium.

Springboard diving would take place at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, with rugby matches at Riverside Park in Cambridge.

Softball would be contested at the Peter Hallman Ball Yards and the KIN fields in Cambridge, with practices held at Budd Park.

Mill Race Park is expected to host a road cycling course, with mountain bike races taking place at Chicopee Ski and Resort.

Chicopee would also play host to tennis competitions, with the five clay courts currently there being replaced with 10 asphalt courts.

Waterloo’s university campuses would also get in on the action, with wrestling events taking place at the University of Waterloo Physical Activities Complex, and Wilfrid Laurier University’s athletics centre being used for basketball and swimming practice,

Some of the marquee events of the Games would take place outside Waterloo Region.

Alumni Stadium at the University of Guelph is slated to host track and field events, while swimming and platform diving would take place at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre in Brantford.

Organizers expect Guelph Lake to play host to open-water events, including canoeing, kayaking, rowing, open-water swimming and the triathlon.

Some soccer games would be played at the Gryphons Soccer Complex on Stone Road East, with sailing events running at the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club.

The bid committee has also earmarked Wilfrid Laurier University to be the ‘Games Village’ where athletes stay, and Conestoga College to serve as the event’s broadcast centre.

Waterloo Region is up against Sudbury, Ottawa and Niagara Region in the battle to host the Games.

Games officials will be in the area at the end of the month to get a closer look at the facilities, and are expected to pick the host for 2021 in March.

The winning community will receive $6 million from the federal and provincial governments to put toward upgrades at their athletic facilities.

Proponents of bringing the Games to Waterloo Region have said that they will bring 4,500 athletes and more than $100 million in economic activity to the host community.

With reporting by Tyler Calver