An SUV left a roadway, drove between two houses and ended up on its side, metres away from the Nith River in New Hamburg.

The collision brought emergency crews to the area of Asmus Street in New Hamburg around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses told police that the SUV had been driving on Seyler Street, which ends at Asmus. Instead of stopping or turning, it apparently kept accelerating and went between two houses.

Waterloo Regional Police Sgt. John Nymann says the vehicle then started “doing a mixture of cartwheeling and rolling” before coming to rest in a wooded area between a house and the river.

The driver and the passenger, both believed to be elderly women, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.