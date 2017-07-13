Featured
2 women arrested over $47,000 drug bust in Waterloo
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 10:34AM EDT
Kitchener and Waterloo residents are facing charges after police allegedly found them with fentanyl and other drugs.
Waterloo Regional Police say the two women were arrested Tuesday in Waterloo. A more specific location was not disclosed.
The arrests were the result of an investigation into drug sales in the city.
Police say they seized 235 grams of what is believed to be fentanyl, as well as 40 grams of cocaine, heroin, prescription painkillers, psilocybin and cash. In total, police estimate the value of the drugs at $47,000.
A 59-year-old Kitchener woman and a 43-year-old Waterloo woman are each facing six counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.
