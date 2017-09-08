

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Perth County.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. Friday at Highway 23 and Line 20 in Russeldale, which is about 10 kilometres south of Mitchell.

It involved a transport truck and a van.

Officials at the scene said the van had been hit by the truck after failing to stop at a stop sign.

The van's driver was left trapped in the vehicle, which was on its side in the ditch. The driver was freed by emergency crews and taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police have not released their name.

Roads in the area remained closed as of 3:30 p.m., and were expected to remain closed into Friday night.