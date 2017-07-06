Featured
2-vehicle crash causes damage to hydro poles, porch of home
Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 6:16AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 6, 2017 6:50AM EDT
Police have been on scene of a two-vehicle collision in Mannheim for several hours.
The crash happened at Mannheim Road and Bleams Road after midnight Thursday.
The people involved in the collision sustained minimal injuries, according to officials.
Police said two hydro poles were knocked down and there was damage done to the porch of a home.
The road is expected to be closed until min-morning and police said charges are pending.
