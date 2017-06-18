Featured
2-vehicle collision in Blandford-Blenheim
Ornge air ambulance confirmed it was called but later cancelled.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 6:13PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 18, 2017 6:34PM EDT
Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in Blandford-Blenheim.
The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. at Oxford Road 29 and Blenheim Road, near Drumbo.
Ornge air ambulance confirmed it was called but later cancelled.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
There is no information regarding injuries.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.