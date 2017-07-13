

A tornado touched down north of London during Wednesday’s storms, Environment Canada says – and another one may have hit the ground in Oxford County.

A series of storms moved across southern Ontario Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada says an EF0 tornado – the weakest class of tornado – touched down near Lucan around 7 p.m., leaving a five-kilometre trail of damage.

Uprooted trees and overturned trailers were reported in the area.

There were also reports of a tornado in the Drumbo area about 80 minutes later, including an image of a funnel cloud posted to social media.

As there have been no reports of damage around Drumbo, Environment Canada is unable to determine whether the funnel cloud ever touched down. Their investigation continues.

Environment Canada is also reporting a tornado in the Barrie area from a different storm cell earlier in the day.

They say the tornado was tracked over Lake Simcoe, near Georgina Island. Tornadoes that touch down on bodies of water and not on land are typically referred to as waterspouts.